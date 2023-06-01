Advertise With Us
Charlottesville airport makes adjustments for Avelo

Avelo (FILE)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Avelo Airlines offers nonstop flights from Charlottesville Albemarle Airport to Orlando twice a week.

Avelo uses aircraft bigger than what usually takes off from CHO. This is so it can seat more passengers.

The airport says it is prepared for this increase, and went the extra mile to accommodate for it.

“We did a lot to make the space available for that size,” Stewart Key, director of air service development & marketing, said. “We brought in new seating. So we have some seating in the gate area, and then, of course in the concourse, and then we had to make a new space for the airline where ticketing was concerned and then just make the gate adjustments.”

CHO says Avelo Airlines brings in 100-189 passengers on Mondays and Fridays.

