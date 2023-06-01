Advertise With Us
Bridge PAI hosting art event on Downtown Mall

Charlottesville Downtown Mall (FILE)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative is hosting an event this weekend for all creatives.

The Bridge PAI will have professional and ameteur artists on-hand at the Underground to meet up and swap creative services together.

The collaboration hopes to bring people together to create art through photography.

“I think that it kind of gets your wheels turning and you just get excited, very enthusiastic, and you can create a lot of amazing things every time I come here,” Photo Swap Co-Organizer Khaliah Jones said.

