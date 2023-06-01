Award-winning author launches new initiative

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Award-winning author Alex-Zan is launching Stayin’ Alive, a new initiative to pledge non-violence.

Alex-Zan introduced this measure Thursday, June 1. He says it was started in hopes of creating a safer future for our youth by teaching them to think before they make a decision that could their life forever.

Pledge posters are going to be on walls of local businesses across Charlottesville, starting with Mel’s Barber shop.

