Award-winning author launches new initiative

Alex Zan (FILE)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Award-winning author Alex-Zan is launching Stayin’ Alive, a new initiative to pledge non-violence.

Alex-Zan introduced this measure Thursday, June 1. He says it was started in hopes of creating a safer future for our youth by teaching them to think before they make a decision that could their life forever.

Pledge posters are going to be on walls of local businesses across Charlottesville, starting with Mel’s Barber shop.

