Albemarle provides 2023 summer swim season update

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle says that due to a staffing shortage, the swimming beach a Walnut Creek will be closed for the weekend of Saturday, June 3-4. The rest of Walnut Creek Park amenities are open with no entrance fee.

The swimming areas at Mint Springs Valley Park and Chris Greene Lake Park will be open and operating on the normal schedule Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, from 10 am – 6 pm.

Fees for Albemarle County residents are $3 for adults, $2 for children (ages 4-12), and free for swimmers under 4 and over 62.

Fees for non-Albemarle County residents are $5 for adults, $3 for children, and free for swimmers under 4. All fees are cash-only.

