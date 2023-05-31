Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Youngkin: Virginia agencies eliminating higher-ed degree requirements for some state jobs

Governor Glenn Youngkin's office said the change will take effect July 1.
Governor Glenn Youngkin's office said the change will take effect July 1.(WVIR)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The state of Virginia is set to make a big change in hiring practice by eliminating the requirement or preference that applicants for many executive branch jobs have a higher education degree.

“This landmark change in hiring practices for our state workforce will improve hiring processes, expand possibilities and career paths for job seekers and enhance our ability to deliver quality services,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement accompanying the announcement Tuesday.

The change will apply to almost 90% of state-classified positions, Youngkin’s office said in a news release. It will take effect on July 1.

Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater said in a statement that agencies would instead be giving “equal consideration to applicants with an equivalent combination and level of training, knowledge, skills, certifications, and experience.”

On average, Virginia state agencies advertise over 20,000 job opportunities each year, according to the news release.

Youngkin, a Republican, has made workforce development a priority of his administration. During this year’s legislative session, he prioritized bills that aim to streamline now-scattered workforce development programs and to make it easier for certain licensed or experienced workers, such as barbers and cosmetologists, to move to Virginia and get straight to work.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park
CPD Cherry Avenue scene
Albemarle man charged with murder in Charlottesville investigation

Latest News

Morning Rush - Wednesday, May 31
Nutrient Management Certification course being offered in the Valley
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Banks tightening on loans may impact small businesses
A school report shows an instructional aide grabbed a four year old during school hours
Former school aide charged with assault and battery after allegedly “grabbing student by the neck and shoulders”