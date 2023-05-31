Virginia sending National Guard troops to southern U.S. border

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that Virginia will deploy National Guard troops to help with the ongoing crisis at the U.S. Southern border.

On Wednesday, Youngkin signed Executive Directive Four after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requested for assistance from states with security and enforcement.

According to a press release from Youngkin’s office, Virginia will deploy 100 National Guard troops and 21 supporting personnel to address the increase in the supply of illegal drugs and human trafficking.

Full statement from Youngkin:

The ongoing border crisis facing our nation has turned every state into a border state. As leadership solutions at the federal level fall short, states are answering the call to secure our southern border, reduce the flow of fentanyl, combat human trafficking and address the humanitarian crisis. Following a briefing from Governor Abbott last week, Virginia is joining other states to deliver on his request for additional assistance. Given the intensive resource demands on Texas, the dangers posed by the fentanyl crisis, and impact of the border crisis on criminal activity to the Commonwealth, Virginia will do its part to assist the State of Texas’ efforts with the coordinated deployment of Virginia National Guard soldiers to assist in key aspects of their mission.”

On average, five Virginians die per day from fentanyl, according to Youngkin’s release.

