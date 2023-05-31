VDOT asking for feedback on proposed changes to trail running alongside Seminole Trail

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is asking for feedback on a change to the trail that runs along Seminole Trail.

The plan is to expand the sidewalk from five feet to ten feet and to pave it to improve accessibility.

Construction would begin in late 2025 or early 2026.

Sharon Ketcham with VDOT says the plan is to improve the trail for pedestrians and bicyclists, and to call VDOT with any concerns or feedback regarding the project.

The number to call to give feedback is 540-829-7500.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.