UVA Health seeks to improve telehealth services

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is working to improve telehealth for older adults. A new national initiative aims to ensure telehealth services and care meets their needs.

The new Center of Excellence for Telehealth and Aging says this initiative will help systems develop so they’re more age-inclusive with services.

“We look to both highlight things that are going well, recognize the different challenges that people have, and then put forth recommendations and how to make programs that work well for all of our patients,” Laurie Archbald-Pannone with the center said.

UVA Health says telehealth is a great tool.

