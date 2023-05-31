Turning up the heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning clouds and fog will give way to improving conditions today. We’ll see clearing skies and warm temperatures this afternoon. High pressure will deliver a nice stretch of dry conditions. Meanwhile, a weak cold front will approach the region later Saturday. A shower or storm will be possible later in the day. Temperatures will cool by the second have of the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: AM clouds & fog, clearing & warm, High: around 80

Tonight: Partly cloudy & seasonal, Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, late shower & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mix of clouds & sun, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.