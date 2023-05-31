Temperatures Warming for the Late Week to Start June

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Temperatures turn much warmer as we kick off June moving through the late week and start to the weekend. Sun and some clouds Thursday, warmer with highs in the low 80s. A small chance for a shower, mainly east of Route 15. Much warmer by Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. A cold front will approach the region by later Saturday afternoon and evening to touch off some scattered showers and storms. Briefly cooler by Sunday and then more seasonable by early next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool, patchy fog. Lows low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny. Most areas will stay dry. Stray shower possible. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows near 60.

Saturday: Warm, turning partly sunny. Afternoon and evening shower and thunderstorm risk. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Cooler and partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs near 80. Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. There could be an isolated storm around. Mainly dry with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

