Seniors exercise at YMCA to improve health

By Destini Harris
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of the keys to living a long life is having a healthy lifestyle.

Seniors at the YMCA did exercises tailored to their fitness levels Wednesday, May 31. This included tai chi, an exercise that focuses on mind and body, as well as helps with balance.

“It has completely changed my life. It has made me stronger in my body: I’m straighter, stronger, I can do all of my daily activities like laundry and dishwashing, and everything else that I have to do,” volunteer Palmer Gard said.

The YMCA offers programs and classes for all ages.

