New Goodwill donation site opens on Pantops

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new Goodwill donation site has opened on Pantops.

The new donation center will serve as a standalone drop-off site.

“It doesn’t have the retail store, so folks can come in get those bags and clothes out of the back of your trunk and come to this location on Stony Point Road and drop it off,” said Andrea Copeland with the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce. “This new location now at this point employs four new people, and as it grows, it’s going to obviously have more job opportunities.”

The center is located at 1311 Stony Point Road in Charlottesville.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.