Feeling like summer soon
Tracking weekend cold front
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Comfortable weather conditions on this last day of May. Some changes ahead for the first few days of June!
There’s only a slight shower chance for a shower passing by Thursday afternoon.
Becoming hotter Friday and Saturday with highs nearing 90 degrees.
A cold front arrives by the end of Saturday with a shower and thunderstorm risk later in the afternoon and evening.
Briefly cooler Sunday and dry.
Milder early next week.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Northeast breeze. Highs mid 70s to lower 80s.
Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Lows in the 50s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower chance. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90 degrees. Low 60 degrees.
Saturday: Becoming partly sunny. Later afternoon and evening shower and thunderstorm risk. Highs near 90 degrees. Lows upper 50s.
Sunday: Cooler and partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Monday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows near 60 degrees.
Tuesday: Isolated shower, storm chance. Partly sunny. High 80 degrees.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.