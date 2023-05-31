Feeling like summer soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Comfortable weather conditions on this last day of May. Some changes ahead for the first few days of June!

There’s only a slight shower chance for a shower passing by Thursday afternoon.

Becoming hotter Friday and Saturday with highs nearing 90 degrees.

A cold front arrives by the end of Saturday with a shower and thunderstorm risk later in the afternoon and evening.

Briefly cooler Sunday and dry.

Milder early next week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Northeast breeze. Highs mid 70s to lower 80s.

Wednesday night: Mainly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower chance. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90 degrees. Low 60 degrees.

Saturday: Becoming partly sunny. Later afternoon and evening shower and thunderstorm risk. Highs near 90 degrees. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Cooler and partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Monday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Tuesday: Isolated shower, storm chance. Partly sunny. High 80 degrees.

