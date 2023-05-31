Charlottesville United for Public Education surveys the five city council candidates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville United for Public Education (CUPE) asked the five city council candidates about their stances on public education in the city.

It found that most of the candidates share similar priorities.

“You have five candidates that also see the same things and also actively want to be there to change those things,” said Sandra Aviles-Poe with CUPE.

Aviles-Poe says all five candidates agree early childhood development and equity are their main concerns for improvement.

“Electing somebody that wants the best for their child and is actually actively doing things to make that happen is going to be the most important thing you can do when it comes to your child’s education,” Aviles-Poe said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.