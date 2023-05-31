Charlottesville police helping to collect donations for Special Olympics

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is helping out the Special Olympics Virginia.

CPD and its regional law enforcement partners were at the Wawa on Pantops Wednesday, May 31, for a Cover The Cruiser event.

“If they want to donate, then they can actually write their own pledge, which we cover on the cruiser,” Public Safety Information Officer Kyle Ervin said. “The goal is to cover the whole entire cruiser.”

The money will go toward equipment, attire, and health supplies.

