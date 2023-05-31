Charlottesville holds on to AAA bond rating

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is holding on to its AAA bond rating, this after two agencies conducted and assessed the city’s credit worthiness in May.

This rating is attractive to investors, signaling the city is a low risk. It also helps Charlottesville borrow money at lower interest rate, allowing the city to put more money into infrastructure.

“Like sidewalks or roads that we’re raising money for affordable housing, etc. It means it cost us less,” Interim City Manager Michael Rogers said.

Charlottesville says it has received this high rating for the past 40 years.

