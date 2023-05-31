Charlottesville Area Transit votes to unionize

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) has voted to unionize after gaining the right for collective bargaining in 2022.

Of the 66 transit workers present at the vote, 57 voted in favor of unionizing.

It has joined Chapter 1220 of the Amalgamated Transit Union in Richmond.

“For years now, our bus drivers have been dealing with poor working conditions and lower pay and benefits compared to how expensive it is to live in our area,” City Councilor Michael Payne said. “I think it’s a huge positive change, because it’s going to give workers a voice on the job and the ability to fight for higher wages and benefits and empower workers.”

Payne says he wants to see other groups start to unionize.

“There’s a lot of catch up to do in terms of ensuring that workers have basic rights, but for bus drivers, and all workers really, I think it’s critical. I hope this can inspire workers in Public Works and Parks and Rec to explore unionization,” Payne said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.