Candidates to debate in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Candidates for the 11th District Senate seat and the 54th District House seat will face off at City Space Wednesday, May 31.

The questions at the debate are expected to focus on housing and criminal justice issues in the Charlottesville area.

People can attend in-person, or watch online at the Legal Aid Justice Center’s Facebook page.

The event set to get underway at 7:45 p.m.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.