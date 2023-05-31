Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Candidates to debate in Charlottesville

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Candidates for the 11th District Senate seat and the 54th District House seat will face off at City Space Wednesday, May 31.

The questions at the debate are expected to focus on housing and criminal justice issues in the Charlottesville area.

People can attend in-person, or watch online at the Legal Aid Justice Center’s Facebook page.

The event set to get underway at 7:45 p.m.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park
CPD Cherry Avenue scene
Albemarle man charged with murder in Charlottesville investigation

Latest News

(FILE)
Seniors exercise at YMCA to improve health
CAT (Charlottesville Area Transit)
Charlottesville Area Transit votes to unionize
Charlottesville City Hall (FILE)
Charlottesville United for Public Education surveys the five city council candidates
Texas National Guard members stand along a stretch of razor wire as migrants try to cross into...
Youngkin announces National Guard troop deployment to southern border