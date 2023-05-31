‘All together now’: Massanutten Regional Library Summer reading program kicks off June 5

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Regional Library initially started its summer reading program as a way to combat learning reading skills loss experienced by many children during the summer school holidays but has expanded in recent years to offer special events and programs for all ages.

MRL’s Summer Reading Program now focuses on encouraging children and adults to read all summer long as part of a balanced and healthy lifestyle. Participants may sign up for free at mrlib.org/srp and log their reading through READsquared, an online tracking program that also includes a free app.

Once registered, participants are eligible for prize rewards and drawings and are invited to attend special events for all ages throughout the summer through partnerships with local businesses. Registration for the Summer Reading Program is also available in person at any of MRL’s seven branches.

Some featured children’s events in this year’s program include “Free Fridays” admission to local entertainment venues, STEM and art activities, special Story Times, concerts by Pint Size Polkas, Bright Star Theatre performances, and more. Events for teens include game nights, making edible architecture, a light saber battle, Teen Tuesdays in Grottoes, and more.

Adult events this summer include a musical performance by “The Lua Project,” FandomFest featuring New York Times bestselling author Maggie Stiefvater, a program on exploring the Shenandoah National Park, an interactive Murder Mystery, a book talk on Virginia’s presidents, and more.

“Our role here at MRL and really our mission is to really be a community center. So yes it’s about reading, enjoying reading, and tracking your minutes reading and books read but it’s really about being ‘All together now’ like the theme. Our goal is to bring everybody together to feel like they belong,” MRL director of advancement Mary Golden-Hughes said.

MRL’s summer reading program runs June 5 through July 31. You can find a schedule of events by visiting MRL’s website here.

