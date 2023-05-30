Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Medical Center recognized as one of the best maternity hospitals nationwide

UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Medical Center (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to Newsweek, UVA Medical Center is one of the best maternity hospitals in the nation.

This is UVA Health’s fourth consecutive time being recognized as one of the best hospitals to give birth in the nation.

Eric Swensen with UVA Health says it all comes down to care.

“The care from the time you come to the hospital through the time that you go home with your baby is so so important, and our folks really strive to provide excellent care,” Swensen said.

He says Newsweek’s rankings are based on a review of hospital performance and patient satisfaction data, as well as a national survey of hospital managers and maternity care specialists.

UVA Health also offers a variety of postpartum programs for new moms.

“One of the things that we’ve launched relatively recently is a mental health clinic specifically for new mothers,” Swensen said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park
CPD Cherry Avenue scene
Albemarle man charged with murder in Charlottesville investigation

Latest News

(STOCK)
DOJ: Charlottesville bodybuilding coach indicted on child exploitation charges
Police make arrest in Preston Avenue shooting investigation
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
(FILE)
Charlottesville releases 2020-2021 greenhouse gas emissions data