Traffic advisory affecting drivers around Belmont Bridge

Belmont Bridge Project (FILE)
By Braedyn Speight
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You might want to add a few extra minutes to your commute if you’re heading over the Belmont Bridge.

A traffic advisory is active until Friday, June 5.

The work zone is extending north of East Market Street into the far right lane of northbound 9th Street.

The westbound through lane on E. Market St. at the 9th St. intersection will be closed, as well.

