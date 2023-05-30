Advertise With Us
May 30 is the last day to register to vote in the June primaries

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Bria Stith
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - May 30 is the last day to register to vote in the June primaries.

The Charlottesville Registrar’s Office says that once you register for the first time, you do not have to continue to re-register.

If you miss the deadline, same-day voter registration will also be available, but must be completed in person.

“So, you would go into your registrar’s office and you would fill out a registration application and then you would fill out a provisional ballot alongside that,” Charlottesville General Registrar and Director of Elections Taylor Yowell said.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, provisional ballots are not processed by a vote counting machine at the time of voting, but rather are subject to approval by the local electoral board prior to the ballot being counted.

If you would like to register to vote, more information is available here.

