Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Time running out to enter Cville Pie Fest

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cville Pie Fest is set for June 10.

If you love pie, or know your grandma’s secret recipe, then you may want to enter the competition.

Pies will be judged on overall flavor, presentation, crust, and originality.

“It’s been very popular. It’s such an easy, accessible, family-friendly, dietary-friendly event that people really come out in droves for,” Marijean Oldham said.

Click here to enter.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park
CPD Cherry Avenue scene
Albemarle man charged with murder in Charlottesville investigation

Latest News

Natalie S. Masri
Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce announces new leadership
(FILE)
Former intern now GM of Charlottesville team
Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival returns to Harrisonburg
Morning Rush - Tuesday, May 30, 2023