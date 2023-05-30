Time running out to enter Cville Pie Fest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cville Pie Fest is set for June 10.

If you love pie, or know your grandma’s secret recipe, then you may want to enter the competition.

Pies will be judged on overall flavor, presentation, crust, and originality.

“It’s been very popular. It’s such an easy, accessible, family-friendly, dietary-friendly event that people really come out in droves for,” Marijean Oldham said.

