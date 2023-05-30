Some Early Fog Wednesday. Decreasing Shower Chances and Warmer Temperatures Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some fog to start Wednesday, but sunshine returning. Decreasing rain chances and warmer temperatures ahead. A coastal storm is weakening with time as it slowly moves away. Overall, a warming trend ahead for the mid and late week. Pleasant Wednesday and warmer Thursday. A few spotty showers are possible Thursday. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s for Friday and start to the weekend. A cold front Saturday afternoon and evening may trigger a few thundershowers. Little cooler by Sunday.

Tonight: Partly to variably cloudy, cool, areas of fog. Lows 50s.

Wednesday: Early fog, sunshine returning. Milder, high temperatures 75 to 80. Lows 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated shower risk and warmer. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer, highs upper 80s. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny with an isolated shower and thunderstorm developing later in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs cooler in the 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs warmer in the lower 80s. Lows near 60.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warm. Few PM showers and storms. Highs low 80s.

