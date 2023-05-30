Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Scattered Showers Remain

App graphic generic
App graphic generic(WVIR)
By Dominique Smith
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The current system has brought less than half an inch of rainfall so far, with localized heavier rain amounts. The same is expected into Tuesday, and late Wednesday. Less than half an inch of additional rainfall is expected during that time. Temperatures rebound this week though, reaching the 80′s to kick off June. Looking at a pleasant and dry stretch to follow. Check back for updates.

Tonight: A few showers linger through the evening. Lows in the 50′s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers tapering off into the evening. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Wednesday: A few late showers. Highs in the upper 70′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Thursday - Monday: Warm and sunny. Highs in the 80′s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park
CPD Cherry Avenue scene
Albemarle man charged with murder in Charlottesville investigation

Latest News

Scattered showers Memorial Day
Tracking few showers and downpours
Tracking Memorial Day Showers
App graphic generic
More Rain on the Way
An umbrella worthy start to the week