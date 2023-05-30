Scattered Showers Remain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The current system has brought less than half an inch of rainfall so far, with localized heavier rain amounts. The same is expected into Tuesday, and late Wednesday. Less than half an inch of additional rainfall is expected during that time. Temperatures rebound this week though, reaching the 80′s to kick off June. Looking at a pleasant and dry stretch to follow. Check back for updates.

Tonight: A few showers linger through the evening. Lows in the 50′s.

Tuesday: Scattered showers tapering off into the evening. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Wednesday: A few late showers. Highs in the upper 70′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Thursday - Monday: Warm and sunny. Highs in the 80′s.

