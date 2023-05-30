Advertise With Us
Police make arrest in Preston Avenue shooting investigation

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says it has made an arrest in connection with a shooting in the area of Preston Avenue earlier this month.

CPD announced Tuesday, May 30, that 21-year-old Kyhiem Kier was arrested and charged this past Saturday. He is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, and is currently being held at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The charge stems from a shooting on May 16. The department says it is actively investigating and working to identify other involved parties, and that two guns have been recovered.

