Police make arrest in Preston Avenue shooting investigation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says it has made an arrest in connection with a shooting in the area of Preston Avenue earlier this month.

CPD announced Tuesday, May 30, that 21-year-old Kyhiem Kier was arrested and charged this past Saturday. He is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, and is currently being held at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

The charge stems from a shooting on May 16. The department says it is actively investigating and working to identify other involved parties, and that two guns have been recovered.

