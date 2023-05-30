Lingering shower then warming trend
Dry and warm start to June
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An easterly to northeasterly wind will keep clouds and a passing shower around on this Tuesday.
Becoming milder and mostly dry for the last day of May, tomorrow.
Expect a dry and warm start to June.
The next cold front arrives Saturday with an isolated shower and thunderstorm risk.
Briefly cooler Sunday. Followed by another warm-up early next work week.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. Higher elevation fog. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Tuesday night: Spotty shower chance. Mostly cloudy with some fog. Lows in the 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s to 80 degrees. Lows upper 50s.
Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.
Saturday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs in the 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s.
Keep checking the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app interactive Doppler radar updates.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.