Lingering shower then warming trend

Dry and warm start to June
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An easterly to northeasterly wind will keep clouds and a passing shower around on this Tuesday.

Becoming milder and mostly dry for the last day of May, tomorrow.

Expect a dry and warm start to June.

The next cold front arrives Saturday with an isolated shower and thunderstorm risk.

Briefly cooler Sunday. Followed by another warm-up early next work week.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. Higher elevation fog. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday night: Spotty shower chance. Mostly cloudy with some fog. Lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s to 80 degrees. Lows upper 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs in the 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s.

