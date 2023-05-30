GoFundMe set for family of Dakota Fulk, Stoney Creek Resort drowning victim

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of 20-year-old Dakota Fulk, who died on Saturday evening after drowning at Stoney Creek Resort.

According to family friend, Felicia Kile, who made the GoFundMe page, the money will go toward helping Fulk’s family pay for his funeral. The remaining money will be donated to his wife of nearly 6 months, who is expecting a baby in July, and Fulk’s oldest son who is three.

Dakota’s mother, Frannie Fulk said support is appreciated during this unexpected time.

”You don’t plan for someone this young; they don’t have arrangements made,” she said. “We’re not supposed to be burying 20-year-olds that are expecting their second child.”

Dakota graduated from Turner Ashby High School but spent most of his school years in the Broadway area.

Frannie described her son as an avid hunter and fisher. He also played baseball and was a great son, father, husband, sibling and friend.

”He was the sweetest, gentlest soul, and I know. He’s a mama’s boy, so I can say that. His boys were his reason for living. He would do anything for anybody. He would get a phone call from one of his buddies, and he’d be right there to help him,” she said.

Frannie thanked those who have already shown support whether through giving, thoughts, or prayers.

