Free fishing days scheduled in Va.

Free fishing days are scheduled for this weekend in Virginia.
Free fishing days are scheduled for this weekend in Virginia.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This weekend is your chance to fish for free without a license.

“No fishing license of any kind will be required for recreational rod and reel fishing during free fishing days and facilities use permits will also not be required during these dates,” the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said about the free fishing days, which are Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4.

All fishing regulations, including size, season, catch limits and gear restrictions are still in effect.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources will host several events where staff and volunteers will be on-site with rods, reels, terminal tackle and bait, ready to instruct the community on how to fish.

If you are interested in learning how to fish, check out one of the following locations:

Saturday, June 3

Sunday, June 4th

Click/tap here for more information.

