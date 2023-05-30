Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

DOJ: Charlottesville bodybuilding coach indicted on child exploitation charges

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Source: Associated Press)
By NBC29
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A federal grand jury is charging a Charlottesville-based virtual bodybuilding coach, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ announced Tuesday, May 30, that 33-year-old Elliott Atwell is charged with four counts of the sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of enticing a minor for the purposing of engaging in sexual activity, and one count of possessing child pornography. Atwell is accused of enticing at least several minors to record themselves engaging in sexually explicit conduct and then send the recordings to him.

The DOJ says the investigation into this matter remains ongoing and any individuals who believe they or someone they know may have been victimized by this defendant should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park
CPD Cherry Avenue scene
Albemarle man charged with murder in Charlottesville investigation

Latest News

Police make arrest in Preston Avenue shooting investigation
UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA Medical Center recognized as one of the best maternity hospitals nationwide
Dr. Bill Petri (FILE)
UVA Health expert advises wearing a mask to help stop spread of HMPV
(FILE)
Charlottesville releases 2020-2021 greenhouse gas emissions data