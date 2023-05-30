Cooler with a stray shower

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Clouds and areas of fog are across the region this morning. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a stray shower is possible today. An area of low pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast is finally drifting east. As we approach the mid week, skies will clear and temperatures will begin to warm. Summerlike temperatures will be with us for the late week and weekend. A cold front is expected to bring late day showers and storms Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Morning fog, clearing & nice, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: around 80...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, late showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

