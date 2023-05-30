Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce announces new leadership

Natalie S. Masri
Natalie S. Masri(Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce)
By NBC29
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced that Natalie S. Masri will serve as the Chamber’s next President and Chief Executive Officer.

Masri had a lengthy career at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and its Foundation, working on a host of issues impacting the business community.

Longtime staff member Andrea Copeland, who served as Interim President since February 2023, will rise to the title of Chief Operating Officer.

Copeland will work alongside Masri as efforts continue to reorganize the Chamber internally.

Masri will start her new role on June 1.

