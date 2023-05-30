Cavaliers readying for NCAA Baseball Regionals at Disheroon Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The NCAA Baseball Regionals kick off Friday, June 2, in Charlottesville.

Virginia, East Carolina, Oklahoma, and Army will face off in this double elimination tournament at Disheroon Park.

This will be The Cavaliers’ third straight NCAA appearance.

Tickets went on sale early Tuesday, May 30. Cheap seats start at $8.

First pitch will be at noon Friday.

