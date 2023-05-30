Advertise With Us
Cavaliers readying for NCAA Baseball Regionals at Disheroon Park

UVA's Davenport Field in Charlottesville
UVA's Davenport Field in Charlottesville
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The NCAA Baseball Regionals kick off Friday, June 2, in Charlottesville.

Virginia, East Carolina, Oklahoma, and Army will face off in this double elimination tournament at Disheroon Park.

This will be The Cavaliers’ third straight NCAA appearance.

Tickets went on sale early Tuesday, May 30. Cheap seats start at $8.

First pitch will be at noon Friday.

UVA men’s lacrosse team in Philly getting ready for semifinal game against Notre Dame
