VFW Post 2044 hosts Memorial Day event in Earlysville

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2044 hosted a Memorial Day event in Earlysville Monday, May 29.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
“Those people sacrificed everything for our nation to give us our freedoms,” Thomas Sykes said.

Sykes is the post commander of VFW Post 2044.

“I served 22 years of service in the Navy,” he said. “My wife spent four years in the Navy, she’s also a veteran, and we were proud to do so. We’re proud to serve our country.”

Sykes says he is honored to host today’s celebration.

“It means a lot to veterans, it means a lot to the families of veterans, and we can’t do what we do without our families and without our community,” he said.

Boy Scout Troop 75 and the Second Wind Band also participated in the memorial service.

