VFW Post 1827 holds Memorial Day service in downtown Charlottesville

Memorial Day event in Charlottesville
Memorial Day event in Charlottesville(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1827 hosted its annual Memorial Day service the Ting Pavilion in Charlottesville Monday, May 29.

“We’re remembering all those who gave their life and the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country,” VFW Post 1827 Chaplain Justin Burney said. “I’m remembering my Sergeant Michael C. Cable of 1st Brigade Combat Team 101st Airborne Division who we lost in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan in 2013.”

Wreaths were laid in honor of those who are gone.

“Remember the good times. Remember those people that we lost, and with a smile on our face, we say their name,” Burney said. “It just hit me a little bit harder as I took time to remember some names.”

“The Marine that I mentioned here was in my basic school class, John Resler,” Maurice Roesch said.

“I wish people could remember every day,” Retired Army Colonel Lettie Bien said. “I lost two very dear friends. Both were in Vietnam and serious combat, died of Agent Orange cancer complications.”

Bien served for 30 years, and says the military community is strong and united.

“They remember every day,” Bien said.

