UVA Baseball to host NCAA Tournament Regional

By Marty Hudtloff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Baseball team will play at home for its first few games in the NCAA tournament.

Virginia’s Davenport Field has been selected as a host site for an NCAA tournament regional.

The Cavaliers will host a 4-team, double-elimination regional Friday, June 2, to Sunday, June 4, and Monday, June 5, if necessary.

Here are the NCAA tournament sites:

  • Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (34-21-1)
  • Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-15)
  • Charlottesville, Virginia – Virginia (45-12)
  • Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (43-17)
  • Columbia, South Carolina – South Carolina (39-19)
  • Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (39-19)
  • Coral Gables, Florida – Miami (FL) (40-19)
  • Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (41-16)
  • Gainesville, Florida – Florida (44-14)
  • Lexington, Kentucky – Kentucky (36-18)
  • Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (41-18)
  • Stanford, California – Stanford (38-16)
  • Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma State (41-17) through games of 5/28
  • Terre Haute, Indiana – Indiana State (42-15)
  • Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Alabama (40-19)
  • Winston-Salem, North Carolina – Wake Forest (47-10)

By virtue of being awarded a regional, all 16 host institutions also have been selected to the 64-team championship field. All 16 regionals are scheduled for Friday, June 2, to Monday, June 5.

Virginia has been a host institution for NCAA Regionals 10 times (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010-2014, 2016, 2023).

The Cavaliers will be part of the NCAA Tournament field for the 20th time overall and 17th under Coach Brian O’Connor.

