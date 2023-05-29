Tracking few showers and downpours

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Watching the progress of a weak storm system slowly moving over the region today and Tuesday.

A few showers, downpours and even a rumble of thunder possible. Severe weather is not expected. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with a northeast breeze. This will also keep daytime temperatures cooler than average for late May.

There will be variable rainfall amounts the next couple of days and nights. Some areas will only receive a quarter inch. While others will receive more than two inches of rainfall. It depends on where the heaviest bands of rain setup. Keep checking the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler radar updates.

Becoming drier and warmer for the first few days of June.

Memorial Day, Monday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and a downpour developing. Northeast to east breeze. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday night: Scattered showers and a downpour. Patchy fog with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some additional rain. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry. Highs upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Thursday, June first: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 80 degrees. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows 60 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 80 degrees.

