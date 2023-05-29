Advertise With Us
New digital hub to help veterans in Virginia

By Bria Stith
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) recently announced the rollout of the new Gold Standard Digital Hub for veterans in Virginia.

The new tool helps veterans and military families have easy access to information regarding earned benefits and resources tailored to their needs.

“We will seamlessly connect them to the resources that they need,” Daniel Gabe with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services said.

