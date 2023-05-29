Advertise With Us
More Rain on the Way

By Dominique Smith
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Prepare for a few days of rainy weather. Not expecting a washout, but scattered showers and storms are expected through Tuesday, with afternoon showers on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts between a half an inch to an inch and a half, with some localized downpours that may bring much more. Winds remain northeasterly, so central Virginia will stay on the cooler side through the end of May with a nice warm up into the 80′s to start June. Check back for updates.

Tonight: Overnight showers. Lows in the mid 50′s to low 60′s.

Memorial Day & Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 60′s. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Wednesday: Late showers. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows around 60.

Thursday: Warming and sunny. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

Friday: Pleasant and warm. Highs in the upper 80′s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80′s.

Sunday: Sun & clouds. Highs around 80.

DSMWX