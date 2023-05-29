Advertise With Us
Former intern now GM of Charlottesville team

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A familiar face to the team is now the general manager of the Charlottesville Tom Sox.

Tucker Raymond, a junior in college, had been an intern for the baseball team before earning the GM title.

Raymond: “It definitely is a lot more than when I was an intern, and I’m doing a lot of the same stuff, it’s just on a greater scale,” Raymond said. “I’ll have more of a personal relationship with a lot of the players, which will be nice, because we get to know them better and I’ll be able to keep up with them as they move on.”

The season kicks off with a home game June 1 at 7 p.m.

Raymond hopes to get the Tom Sox another championship win.

