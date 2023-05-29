Dozens gather for Memorial Day service in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Waynesboro community jointed together Monday, May 29, for a Memorial Day service.

Rain didn’t deter American Legion Post 340 from holding its annual event.

“We’ve had this rain or shine, and I believe it’s only rained six times since we’ve been doing it,” David Snyder said.

Dozens gathered with umbrellas in hand at Riverview Cemetery this morning.

“I couldn’t believe that many people would show up,” Snyder said. “It really poured down rain here today, but they’re dedicated.”

The service featured a guest speaker, prayers, and tributes all in honor of fallen service members.

