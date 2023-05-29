Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Dozens gather for Memorial Day service in Waynesboro

The Waynesboro community jointed together Monday, May 29, for a Memorial Day service.
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Waynesboro community jointed together Monday, May 29, for a Memorial Day service.

Rain didn’t deter American Legion Post 340 from holding its annual event.

“We’ve had this rain or shine, and I believe it’s only rained six times since we’ve been doing it,” David Snyder said.

Dozens gathered with umbrellas in hand at Riverview Cemetery this morning.

“I couldn’t believe that many people would show up,” Snyder said. “It really poured down rain here today, but they’re dedicated.”

The service featured a guest speaker, prayers, and tributes all in honor of fallen service members.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park
CPD Cherry Avenue scene
Albemarle man charged with murder in Charlottesville investigation

Latest News

Dogwood Vietnam Memorial
Visitors taking a moment at Dogwood Vietnam Memorial in Charlottesville
Memorial Day wreaths
VFW Post 2044 hosts Memorial Day event in Earlysville
Memorial Day service in Waynesboro
Dozens gather for Memorial Day service in Waynesboro
Dogwood Vietnam Memorial
Visitors taking a moment at Dogwood Vietnam Memorial in Charlottesville