Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville still looking for permanent City Manager

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council is still searching for a permanent City Manager.

It’s been more than two years since Charlottesville has had someone in that role.

Councilors have scheduled a special meeting for Thursday, June 1, to interview candidates.

Councilor Michael Payne says they don’t have an exact timeline on selecting the next City Manager.

“I think this is going to be one of the most important decisions City Council makes, and I hope that it’s someone who’s going to be able to be here for many years,” Payne said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park
CPD Cherry Avenue scene
Albemarle man charged with murder in Charlottesville investigation

Latest News

Albemarle County High School (FILE)
Albemarle students using drones and geography to better understand history
Albemarle program seeks to improve responses to mental health calls
Grant to help UVA, Albemarle close achievement gap
Drowning in Greenville area
Sheriff’s office investigating drowning in Greenville area