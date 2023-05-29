Charlottesville still looking for permanent City Manager

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council is still searching for a permanent City Manager.

It’s been more than two years since Charlottesville has had someone in that role.

Councilors have scheduled a special meeting for Thursday, June 1, to interview candidates.

Councilor Michael Payne says they don’t have an exact timeline on selecting the next City Manager.

“I think this is going to be one of the most important decisions City Council makes, and I hope that it’s someone who’s going to be able to be here for many years,” Payne said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.