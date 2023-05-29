Albemarle students using drones and geography to better understand history

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Albemarle High School are using drones and geo-spatial technology to better understand their surroundings.

A $50,000 grant from the National Geographic Society is helping these students look at the community differently.

“The geography of yesterday is not the geography of today. Modern geography is high-tech, multiple perspectives, and, honestly, it’s messy. And so how do you improve the signal and reduce the noise? You get out there to see it, and you use the new modern technologies that we have today,” Chris Bunin, geography and geospatial technologies teacher, said.

Bunin says he is making sure his students get those opportunities. He wants them to understand the role of their county in the bigger picture.

“You’ve got the crossroads of Montpelier, of the founding of our country with a pre-United States, United States Civil War, reconstruction, Freedmen’s Bureau period to Jim Crow, and segregated United States all within a one-square mile area. And you can learn about that, if you take the time to revisit it in a very deliberate and thoughtful manner,” Bunin said.

His students took field trips to historic spots, and also used drones to capture spaces.

“We were able to use that and use our geographic knowledge to get a better idea where we were,” student Cecelia Smith said. “And not just the history and the facts, but the feelings and the environment all come together.”

“You have to you have to be aware about what’s happening around you,” student Adam Kester said.

