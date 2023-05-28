Advertise With Us
Waves of rain and downpours

Off and on rainfall
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A storm system will continue to slowly move north along the Mid-Atlantic region through the end of May.

Expect rounds of rain, a downpour and even a rumble of thunder possible, especially Monday.

There will be variable rain amounts through Wednesday. Most areas will receive at least a half inch. While a few may get more than two inches of rainfall.

Northeast winds will also keep high temperatures cooler than average until the first of June.

Warming and drying for the first few days of the new month.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with sprinkles and showers. Cooler with highs in the 60s.

Sunday night: Showers and downpours developing. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Memorial Day, Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, downpour and thunder possible. Highs mid 60s to lower 70s. More showers Monday night. Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with showers. Highs cooler in the 60s. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Morning rain showers. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 50s.

Thursday: Warming and mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows lower 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s.

Keep checking the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app for interactive Doppler radar updates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

