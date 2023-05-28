Sheriff’s office investigating drowning in Greenville area

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning in the Greenville area.

ACSO announced Sunday, May 28, that it and other emergency crews responded to Stoney Creek Resort a few minutes before 7 p.m. yesterday for a reported drowning.

Authorities say the victim was under water and first responders were unable to locate him.

Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team divers helped with locating and recovering 20-year-old Dakota Marcus Fulk. The New Market man was pronounced dead shortly before midnight, and his body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect any type of foul play. The office says Fulk was at the resort with family and friends, and was trying to swim across the lake when he became distressed and went under water.

“This incident is a tragic accident for the family, friends, and our community,” Sheriff Donald Smith said in Sunday’s release.

