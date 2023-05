CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Veterans of Foreign Wars will be hosting its annual Memorial Day service at Charlottesville’s Ting Pavilion Monday, May 29.

The free and public event is set to being at 11 a.m.

A luncheon will be held at VFW Post 1827 after the service.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.