Grant to help UVA, Albemarle close achievement gap

By Jacob Phillips
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Equity Center and Albemarle County Public Schools have been awarded the 2023 Institutional Challenge Grant.

UVA and ACPS will work together to conduct research to figure out how to better serve youth dealing with economic or racial barriers.

“We know that we have students that are simply not achieving at the level we want them to, and we are trying to do anything we can to get those achievement gaps closed,” Helen Dunn with ACPS said.

The grant will provide $650,000 over the next three years to support research and programs that help underserved communities.

