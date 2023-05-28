Advertise With Us
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff for Memorial Day

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT
VIRGINIA (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an order Sunday for flags to be flown at half-staff for Memorial Day.

Youngkin also encouraged that the POW/MIA flag to be flown, “in memory and honor of the service and sacrifice of members of the armed forces of the United States who are or were prisoners of war or reported missing in action.”

Flags will be lowered at sunrise on Monday, May 29 and remain at half-staff until noon.

