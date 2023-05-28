CPD: one injured in shooting on Prospect Ave.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police are investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Prospect Ave.

Police say one male has been shot and is being brought to the ER.

Officers are actively searching the area for a suspect. CPD says there will be a heavy police presence as the search continues.

The suspect is described as a thin black male wearing all black clothing and black shoes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

