CPD: one injured in shooting on Prospect Ave.
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police are investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Prospect Ave.
Police say one male has been shot and is being brought to the ER.
Officers are actively searching the area for a suspect. CPD says there will be a heavy police presence as the search continues.
The suspect is described as a thin black male wearing all black clothing and black shoes.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
