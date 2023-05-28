Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville police investigating 2 shootings, 1 person injured

Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville police (FILE)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating two shootings in the city.

CPD says the shootings are unrelated.

The department says it responded to a reported shooting in the area of Prospect Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, May 27. There, officers found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The teen is said to currently be in stable condition.

Police were also called out to the area of 3rd Street and East Jefferson Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The department says no injuries or property damage were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280.

RELATED: CPD: one injured in shooting on Prospect Ave.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MarieBette
Award-winning actress stops by Charlottesville bakery
Statue of Robert E. Lee leaving Charlottesville's Market Street Park.
Judge denies plaintiff’s motion in ongoing lawsuit over Confederate statue
WillowTree
23 Charlottesville-area employees laid off from WillowTree
Photo courtesy SNP
Search for missing man suspended after body found in Shenandoah National Park
CPD Cherry Avenue scene
Albemarle man charged with murder in Charlottesville investigation

Latest News

Emergency Communications Center in Charlottesville (FILE)
Albemarle program seeks to improve responses to mental health calls
(WBAY file photo)
Grant to help UVA, Albemarle close achievement gap
Augusta County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Sheriff’s office investigating drowning in Greenville area
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff for Memorial Day