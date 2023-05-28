Charlottesville police investigating 2 shootings, 1 person injured

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating two shootings in the city.

CPD says the shootings are unrelated.

The department says it responded to a reported shooting in the area of Prospect Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, May 27. There, officers found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The teen is said to currently be in stable condition.

Police were also called out to the area of 3rd Street and East Jefferson Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The department says no injuries or property damage were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280.

